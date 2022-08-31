Sept. 11 ceremony at Cass County lawn staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com Aug 31, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Spencer-Ross American Legion Post 134 of Walker will be conducting a flag ceremony Sept. 11 at the Veteran’s Memorial on the north lawn of the Cass County Courthouse. The public is invited. Schedule of events9 a.m. — Spencer-Ross American Legion Post 134 Honor Guard posts the colors9:01 a.m. — Legion Auxiliary Chaplain Nancy Wegner opening remarks/prayer9:05 a.m. — Cass County Sheriff’s Honor Guard posts and unfolds flagSpencer-Ross American Legion Post 134 Honor Guard will fire three rounds and play Taps. Cass County Sheriff’s Honor Guard will then refold the flag.9:10 a.m. — 30 seconds of siren will sound, followed by 30 seconds of silence.9:11 a.m. — Flag lowered to half-staff by the Walker Area Joint Fire Department.9:12 a.m. — Ceremonial cannon saluteThe flag will fly at half-staff for the remainder of the day. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags 911 Ceremnony Walker Pilot Pilot Independent Honor Guard Cass County Ceremony Military Social Services Law Spencer-ross American Legion Post Guard Post Lawn Half-staff Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now American Idol winner Just Sam is in hospital and needs 'serious help' Level 3 offender being released to Hackensack area Carlyne Raymond Gary Christopherson Kevin Castiglione Latest e-Edition Aug. 31, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
