Editor’s note: This is the fourth in a series of articles submitted by the Cass County Falls Awareness Taskforce that will be published in September in recognition of Falls Prevention Month.
September is National Falls Prevention month. Awareness of fall hazards can help seniors stay independent and safe at home.
Myth: As long as I stay home, I can avoid falling. Reality: Over half of all falls take place in the home. Simple home modifications and attention to overall health can reduce these odds. The health industry recommends completing a home survey to identify potential hazards and make changes to safely age in place.
Check out the “Spot the Hazards” article on the LiveHealthy website for more information at www.co.cass.mn.us/liveHealthy/falls_prevention.php
Poor balance can lead to a fall and can also be a sign of several health disorders. It is important to bring these issues to a health care provider to evaluate symptoms and treatment. Medications can cause dizziness and affect balance. Record a list of all prescriptions and over the counter medications for your provider to avoid drug interactions and possible side effects.
Vision, hearing and nutrition are all an important part of preventing a fall. Most hearing and vision problems can be improved or are treatable. Proper nutrition will help maintain muscle strength and healthy bones.
Physical activity is one way to improve balance, flexibility, core strength and endurance. The CDC recommends adults exercise moderately for at least 150 minutes per week. Start slowly, begin with a 5 to 10 minute session once or twice a day.
While exercising, avoid fast movements, maintain good posture, and distribute your weight evenly between both feet and stay hydrated. Water reduces the risk of becoming dizzy or lightheaded.
We all love the companionship and unconditional love of our pets. But, pets, their toys, food bowls and beds can create a fall hazard. Each year about 86,000 fall injuries involve family pets. Keep pet items out of pathways, wipe up spills; be aware of your pet’s sleep habits and favorite places to lie down. A bell on the pet’s collar can help identify when your pet is nearby. Use both hands on their leash to increase stability and control, walk in familiar areas that are well-lit and on level ground. Take action to prevent serious injury and know who to call if you fall; 911 for Cass County Lift Assist.
