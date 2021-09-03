Editor’s note: This is the second in a series of articles submitted by the Cass County Falls Awareness Taskforce that will be published in September in recognition of Falls Prevention Month.
The theme for Cass County’s Fall Prevention initiative is: If you fall, who do you call? Falls happen frequently and sometimes a helping hand is all that is needed; an assist.
To answer that question Simon Whitehead, Cass County Health and Nutrition educator, interviewed Lt. Bryan Welk, chief deputy for the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, who has been with the department since 1997. Starting out as a 911 call dispatcher he eventually became a responding officer for those calls.
His first piece of advice is to call 911 when needed. Don’t be hesitant. Older residents sometimes feel they are a bother to the Sheriff. 911 is there to help 24/7.
When calling 911, be prepared to give your name and the nature of the call such as a lift assist, trauma, fire or medical emergency. Give your specific location. The dispatcher will know the exact location from a land line but a cell phone may only indicate a general location.
While waiting for help, stay calm and check your surroundings. Let the dispatcher know if the door is locked. If so, is there a hidden key or does a neighbor have a key?
What are the most common reasons for a lift assist? In winter, ice is a hazard. Officers may also respond to a fall off a bike or ladder or another trauma. But frequently the call is for a senior citizen who has accidentally fallen or someone with a medical condition.
A trained officer will assist with a lift to get the citizen on their feet as long as no additional response is needed and also will evaluate the situation and determine if an ambulance is required. Well-meaning bystanders are cautioned to call for this service if they have not been properly trained to assist. Significant harm can result from moving an individual who has sustained a serious injury.
Welk recommends that as our residents age and possibly have medical conditions, they plan for and identify fall hazards. Predictable is preventable. Be safe!
A complete video of this interview can be viewed on the Cass County LiveHealthy website at www.co.cass.mn.us/livehealthy/falls_prevention.php
Additional video testimonials are available on the website along with informative articles, prevention checklists, safety tips and a word search puzzle. Remember, if you fall who do you call? 911 for Cass County Lift Assist.
