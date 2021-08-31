According to the Center for Disease Control, falls are the leading cause of injury and fatalities for older Americans. One out of four older adults will experience a fall each year.
Every 11 seconds an older adult is treated in the emergency room for a fall; every 19 minutes, an older adult dies from a fall related injury. How is this possible?
September is National Falls Prevention Awareness month. The National Council on Aging, as well as other organizations, provide education and evidence-based programs to reduce the risk of serious falls.
The fifth Annual Cass County Falls Prevention Health Fair will be virtual again this year. This year’s theme, “If you fall, who do you call?” Participants will be informed of who they should contact before further injury occurs.
Activities this year include testimonials from Cass County residents who experienced a fall, tips on spotting fall hazards, facts about falls, winter safety reminders and a word search puzzle. Most importantly, there is a falls checklist available that asks 12 simple questions to assess a person’s fall risk. Check it out!
Watch for informative articles in local newspapers or find them online at the Cass County LiveHealthy website. Word search and other program materials can also be picked up at Faith in Action in Hackensack, Lori’s Luvs in Longville, Cass County Social Services in Walker, the Pine River-Backus Family Center in Pine River and the Northland Area Family Service Center in Remer.
It is important to think about and plan for fall prevention. Participate in the fifth annual Falls Prevention Virtual Health Fair and join national efforts to prevent falls. Cass County Seniors, take action to prevent serious injury and know who to call if you fall: 911 for Cass County Lift Assist.
