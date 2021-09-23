Editor’s note: This is the fifth in a series of articles submitted by the Cass County Falls Awareness Taskforce that will be published in September in recognition of Falls Prevention Month.
Take control of your health today. Many falls can be prevented.
This week’s campaign focuses on risky behavior and making positive changes. Many habits can be modified so seniors can be active and safe in and outside the home. Check out the LiveHealthy website for more information at www.co.cass.mn.us/livehealthy/falls_prevention.php
Risky behaviors, poor judgement and fear of falling can lead to a fall. However, being aware of personal and environmental risk factors and habits can increase the ability to prevent falls.
Having physical disabilities such as leg weakness, mobility problems, poor vision, hearing and balance or health ailments can increase the risk of falls. The use of inappropriate footwear and improper use of assistive equipment can cause more harm than good. Be aware that different types of medication and quantities may not be compatible and could have side effects. Poor sleep patterns, and inadequate nutrition can increase risks for falls. Environmental factors such as poor lighting, lack of stair railings and grab bars, clutter and tripping hazards contribute to fall risk.
Make a personal plan for changes starting in the home. Turn those concerns into positive action.
The following steps help to prevent falls. Start or maintain a good balance and exercise program. Look to build balance, strength, endurance and flexibility and become more active. Talk to a health care provider to have an assessment of risks of falling, and share any recent falls or near falls that may have occurred. Regularly review all medications; take medications only as prescribed and be aware of side effects. Do an annual vision and hearing check; vision and hearing are key elements for stability and balance. Wear sunglasses and allow eyes to adjust to changes when transitioning from outdoors to inside.
Place most frequently needed items in easy reach, remove tripping hazards, increase lighting, and add handrails and grab bars in key areas. Do not hurry; take your time and be aware of surroundings. Enlist friends and family support; take simple steps to stay safe. Take control of your health and future. Contemplate, plan, take action and stay upright. Prevent serious injury and know who to call if you fall; 911 for Cass County Lift Assist.
