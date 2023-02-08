Family Safety Network
Have you been struck by Cupid’s arrow? Our annual Share the Love gift card drive has taken flight for the month of February.
Share your love for our community by visiting Family Safety Network’s big red donation boxes scattered across town. Donated gift cards and/or funds will go to help neighbors experiencing domestic violence.
Last year, we were able to help 377 victims that were experiencing the need for emergency financial assistance because of domestic violence. Your donated gift cards are used as a tool to help victims and their children get necessities like warm clothes, food in their bellies and gas to get to safety. Donations go directly from your hands to a family in need within our community.
Walker locations
• Village Square
• Holiday Station
• Benson’s
• Jimmy’s
• WaterShed
• Bayside
• Chase on the Lake
• First National Bank
• Walker Bay Coffee
• Super One Foods
• Outdoorsman Café
Park Rapids locations
• Zappy’s
• Ace Hardware
• Coborn’s
• Hugo’s
• Good Life Café
• Orton’s Cenex
The purpose of the gift card drive is twofold; we want to build our capacity to provide help to clients in need, and we also want to support our local businesses. As we anticipate our year ahead and began planning our fundraising efforts, it was especially important to us that we try to create an event that also helps the area small businesses.
Throughout the month of February we will have donation boxes at businesses in Walker and Park Rapids listed above. Our donation box sites and help support your local businesses, your local non-profit and the families experiencing domestic violence in our communities by donating a gift card. There is no amount to small — $5 can help a family in need.
Often our first contact with our clients is at the time of crisis. Many are fleeing dangerous situations and leave only with the clothes on their backs. They often have children to care for and mouths to feed. The services we provide often include making sure they can eat, put gas in their cars and we often provide short term lodging, so they are not left on the streets.
Gift cards could be for area restaurants, gas stations, grocery stores, household or clothing supply stores. To be honest, we have never received a gift card that could not be used.
Family Safety Network is a 501(c)(3)nonprofit that provides advocacy and support services to victims of domestic violence and their families. In the past six months it has provided 8,862 services to victims and their families in the community. Your generosity allows the Family Safety Network to make a difference every day.
We are so excited about this event, and we hope you are too. An event like this provides so much to so many.
