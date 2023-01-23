The Family Safety Network kicks off the third annual Share the Love Gift Card Drive this February.
The purpose of the gift card drive is twofold — to build the capacity to provide help to clients in need and to support local businesses.
The Family Safety Network kicks off the third annual Share the Love Gift Card Drive this February.
The purpose of the gift card drive is twofold — to build the capacity to provide help to clients in need and to support local businesses.
“As we anticipate our year ahead and began planning our fundraising efforts it was especially important to us that we try to create an event that also helps the area small businesses,” said Heather Rogosheske, executive director of the Family Safety Network.
Throughout the month of February donation boxes will be at local businesses in Park Rapids. Visit one or all of those sites and help local businesses, the non-profit and families in your communities by donating a gift card. There is no amount too small — $5 can help a person in need.
“Often our first contact with our clients is at the time of crisis. Many are fleeing dangerous situation and leave with only the clothes on their backs. They often have children to care for and mouths to feed,” Rogosheske said. “The services we provide often include making sure they can eat, put gas in their cars, and we often provide short term lodging, so they are not left on the streets. We thought we could address these issues and support small local businesses at the same time by doing a local gift card drive.”
Gift cards could be for area restaurants, gas stations, grocery stores, household or clothing supply stores.
“To be honest, we have never received a gift card that could not be used,” Rogosheske noted.
Family Safety Network is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides advocacy and support services to victims of domestic violence and their families. In the past six months the staff has provided 8,862 services to 374 victims and their families in the community.
“Your generosity allows us to make a difference every day,” said Rogosheske. “We are so excited about this event and we hope you are to. An event like this provides so much to so many.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.