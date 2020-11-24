CASS LAKE, MINNESOTA , November 17, 2020 –  In alignment with current federal, state and local guidance for social distancing and to ensure health safety of visitors, employees and volunteers, the Chippewa National Forest has announced the Shingobee warming chalet will remain closed until further notice. However, visitors are able to recreate at the Shingobee Recreation Area and enjoy the variety of outdoor winter activities. The recreation area is nestled along the rolling hills of the Shingobee River Valley, located five miles southwest of Walker, Minnesota.

Shingobee Recreation Area provides a sledding hill, for families to enjoy a day of winter fun, along with 6 miles of trails for hiking, hunting, and cross-country skiing in the heart of Minnesota’s Northwoods. The ski trails range from intermediate to advanced difficulty.

As we all work through an unpredictable situation, health and safety is our number one priority. We are committed to continuing to support our communities and fulfill our mission as we all work together to minimize the impacts and spread of COVID-19. We also encourage you to follow public health guidelines regarding social distancing while you recreate in National Forests.

Visitors to our National Forests are urged to take the precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

