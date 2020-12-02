 

 

 

When we buy and shop local, our money stays in our town, and it strengthens our micro-economic situation in several ways. Buying local circulates money within the economy  where it was spent. It pays people’s wages at the store, their insurance, and the local vendors that supply these stores. 

Independent businesses spend more on wages, goods procured locally for resale from vendors, services obtained from local providers, and they expand the tax base. Thus, a much larger share of the money spent at a locally-owned store stays in the surrounding economy, supporting a variety of other businesses and jobs and labor that then keeps reverberating locally instead of through the internet.

Buying products and services from local businesses that also secure products from the local area reduces environmental impact as well. Small businesses clustered near residential areas may reduce miles driven and traffic congestion, the result being better air quality and less urban sprawl.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments