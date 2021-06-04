A 25-year-old Longville man was arrested Tuesday morning after he allegedly fired shots at several individuals at a rural Federal Dam residence.
Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reports that at 10:32 a.m. the sheriff’s office received a report of several shots fired at individuals at a residence in the Sugar Point area in Gould Township.
Deputies arrived in the area and met with the caller, who was not injured. A suspect was identified and a search warrant was conducted at a nearby residence. A male suspect was taken into custody without incident. The investigation continues and formal charges are pending.
Assisting at the scene were the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department and MN DNR Conservation.
