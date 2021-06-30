These pink lady slippers at the Martinson Memorial Garden near Laporte began blooming June 9
Photo by Jane Martinson Brandt

These pink lady slippers at the Martinson Memorial Garden near Laporte began blooming June 9. Over the next few days more of showy wildflower began to open up. This plant grows 6 to 15 inches tall and flowers generally between May and July.

