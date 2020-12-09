Around the Corner: a look at businesses in Walker
Shriver’s Bait opened its doors in 2007 and has been a “go-to” bait shop for locals as well as those traveling to or through Walker in search of the ever-elusive fish that populate the 10,000 plus lakes in Minnesota.
Jack Shriver Jr. is the owner operator of Shriver’s Bait, also serving as lead fishing guide; he’s been fishing since he was a toddler and has been guiding for over 20 years. His experience has led to some well-kept secrets regarding where to fish for those elusive muskies, northerns, walleyes and perch.
Shriver’s Bait offers live bait, bobbers, hooks, terminal tackle, fishing rods, snacks, clothing, as well as fish house rentals and a friendly staff to answer all your questions.
Fish house rentals include 8 by 16 sleeper houses with eight fishing holes per house. Thermostats control propane heaters for comfort and bunks can sleep up to four people to a house. Other accoutrements include countertop mounted propane burner for cooking, restrooms in each house, one sliding window and one half-glass door per house. All you need to bring is bait, fishing gear, food and drink, cooking utensils, bedding, and Shriver’s provide the rest for your fishing experience.
Contact Shriver’s Bait at (218) 547-2550; they are open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to noon. They can also be found at their website at https://www.shriversbait.com or on facebook, just search for Shriver’s Bait.
