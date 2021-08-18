Since 1941, the Blakeman and Siemering families have enjoyed the serene beauty of their family cabin and former resort on Wabedo Lake.
In 1974, the Siemerings officially purchased the property from their Blakeman cousins. Each generation has created countless memories while fishing, swimming, hunting, relaxing, and enjoying time with loved ones. Over the years, members of the Siemering family have been deeply involved in the conservation community of north central Minnesota.
When the time came to sell their family property, the Siemerings knew they wanted their special place to be conserved for future generations to come. With the help of Northern Waters Land Trust, the Wabedo-Little Boy-Cooper-Rice Lakes Association, Cass County, and the Clean Water Land and Legacy Amendment, the Siemering Family was able to pass down their conservation legacy.
Northern Waters Land Trust (NWLT) first became aware of the Siemering family property in 2017, when the Wabedo-Little Boy-Cooper-Rice Lakes Association (WLBCR) saw an opportunity for conservation. With the support of the Siemering family, WLBCR, and Cass County, NWLT applied for an Outdoor Heritage Fund grant and started work on conserving the property. In December of 2020, the 116-acre Siemering family property was purchased by NWLT and transferred to Cass County to manage long term. This lakeshore property protects 812 feet of shoreline and contributes to the 1,800 acres of adjacent public land. This property is now open to public hunting and fishing, while also providing clean water, wildlife habitat and other recreational opportunities. With the perpetual protection of this property, the Siemering family has greatly contributed towards the overall health of Wabedo Lake.
Alice passed away in early 2021, several months after the purchase. Alice and her late husband Robert were true conservationists, who cared deeply about this area. Robert was involved in the Mississippi River Headwaters Project, volunteered with the DNR, and helped measure and test water quality of many north-central lakes. Robert and Alice shared their love of the outdoors with their children, Cheryl and John, who have fond memories of Wabedo Lake.
In 2017, Alice, John and Cheryl’s openness to protecting their family’s land and sharing it with the public for future generations to enjoy, was their gift to this community. John Siemering knows first-hand how unique this area is.
“I have so many outstanding memories of duck hunting in the morning and walleye fishing in the afternoon,” he reminisced. He always enjoyed looking out at the lake with no structure to obstruct his view. John hopes that many other people can enjoy it now, just as he did.
“Wabedo Lake is a lake of outstanding biological significance. With the property’s long stretch of sensitive shoreline, we knew this project would fit well with our conservation goals,” said Kirk Titus, Cass County Land Commissioner. Wabedo Lake supports sensitive, cold-water species such as tullibee (cisco) that are susceptible to habitat degradation in the watershed and warming temperatures. Tullibee are a preferred forage fish of walleye, northern pike, muskellunge and lake trout. They require cold, well-oxygenated waters, a condition most common in deep water lakes with healthy watersheds.
A lake’s ecosystem and water quality have a high probability of being maintained if 75 percent of its watershed is undisturbed. State reports indicate this region could experience significant water quality and fisheries degradation in the coming decades without direct conservation. Lakes and watersheds with natural, undisturbed land cover along the shorelines and within their watersheds will have the best chance to sustain high water quality and tullibee populations in the face of shoreland development and a changing climate. Sustaining a strong angling heritage revolves largely around protecting fisheries habitat, which is why protecting the Siemering Family property was such an achievement.
“The Siemerings were actively involved as leaders in the early years of the Wabedo Improvement Association,” emphasized Kathy Wagner, WLBCR president. “Thankfully, acquisitions such as this will protect our pristine waters. The undeveloped Siemering shoreline will forever soothe our spirits. Thank you to all who collaborated and made it possible.”
The success of this project hinged on several partners. WLBCR was instrumental in identifying this project and raising the necessary matching funds. The Cass County Board desired to manage the property long-term. With the commitment of these partners, NWLT secured Outdoor Heritage Funds, through a Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council (LSOHC) grant, in 2019 to acquire this property. This LSOHC grant requires a 10 percent local match, which was generously provided by WLBCR and Cass County. WLBCR took the initiative to apply for and received a Hugh Becker Foundation grant, which they used towards this match.
NWLT is a non-profit conservation organization whose mission is to preserve land to protect water. They serve the watersheds of Cass, Crow Wing, Aitkin, and Hubbard Counties, and are working towards a region that has clean lakes, rivers, wetlands, and forests that support a diversity of fish and wildlife. Their specific methods of conservation are through community outreach and education, conservation easements, and fee title acquisitions.
“The conservation of the Siemering Family property has been an achievement for everyone involved,” notes David Miller, NWLT Board President. “The outpouring of support we have received from Cass County, the Wabedo-Little Boy-Cooper-Rice Lakes Association, the Hugh Becker Foundation, and the Outdoor Heritage Fund is humbling. Collaboration is key in our efforts to conserve this pristine area, and this project is a testimony to that.”
