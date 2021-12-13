In a world of being told repeatedly, “more is better” and that “buying things will make us happy,” how is it that, with more stuff, more options, more conveniences, more house, we still feel unhappy, depressed, unfulfilled and dissatisfied?
Is all this “more” just distracting us from knowing what authentically leads us to happiness? Is simplicity the answer? What does simplicity mean to you? Is simplicity related to sustainability? Does your life reflect your values?
You have the opportunity to join, via an on-line format, a seven-week “Simplicity Circle” series hosted by Barb Mann and Doug Weiss of Balsam Moon Preserve on Tuesdays, Jan. 11 through Feb. 22 from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m.
We’ll explore this and more in dialogue to begin to get in touch with our own inner sense of simplicity. Knowing ourselves/ knowing what is important to us, will naturally lead to actions that reflect that understanding.
“Once you learn to find fulfillment on the inside, you will not have to look outside.” (Janet Luhrs, The Simple Living Guide 1997).
Everyone is welcome, whether you are just beginning to explore the concept of simplicity, have been actively living a more simple, sustainable lifestyle, or are anywhere along the journey of incorporating simplicity into your way of life. Let us share our journey through this challenge / opportunity to shift our thinking, shift our actions, shift to new ways of being in this changing world.
Balsam Moon operates on RECIPROCITY: they do not charge fees for activities / classes, and do welcome, “giving” (i.e. labor, money, goods needed, hugs, etc.) in accordance to what you receive (workshop/class, food, housing, hosting, service, etc.). You determine the value, which allows for a balance in giving and receiving. This is NOT required to participate.
To “register” for the “Simplicity Circle” via Zoom, call (218) 587-3808, or email: BalsamMoon3148@gmail.com
Balsam Moon Preserve is a non-profit organization sharing an alternative, sustainable, spiritual place of peace, honoring the earth and all living things. They offer trails, workshops on site and on-line, gardens, a labyrinth, demonstrations of solar uses, overnight stays, pizza nights in the summer and opportunities to gather in community sharing our common humanity.
They acknowledge the harm done particularly to Native and Indigenous Peoples by the false narrative of a colonial perspective of history and the stories of holidays such as Thanksgiving. Given that awareness, they act with care for the Earth and all its creatures, and seek to regenerate the land by how they live on it.
This place resides on the lands of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ (Lakota / Dakota); Mdewakanton (sub-tribe of the Isanti Dakota); and Anishinabewaki. You are invited to look up the ancestral land you are on: https://native-land.ca/
For more information about Balsam Moon Preserve, visit the site, email BalsamMoon3148@gmail.com or call (218) 587-3808.
