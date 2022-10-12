A proposed site for the “Tribute to the Veterans” memorial in Walker City Park is still up in the air after last week’s council meeting.
Dutch Schultz, a Walker Legion member and former commander, addressed the council once again, stating the committee believes the best location for the memorial that would be would 35 feet wide by 31 feet deep is behind the basketball court and east of the rest rooms at city park.
Mayor Annie McMurrin told Schultz the council had a couple more ideas for a location. She thought the gravel turnaround where the stairs go down to the edge of the water in the upper park is a good location. “My suggestion is we fill that area in, plant some grass, do parking and put the memorial there. We’re not taking away any green space; we’re actually adding some along with parking.
Councilor Gary Wilkening suggested a spot on the other side of Highway 371 where the chicken shack and old miniature golf course use to be located.
Councilor Jim Senenfelder said he heard rumors that the Legion wants to expand the original plan. Schultz said they are not looking to expand the size, but maybe add a couple of benches.
“We’ve talked about doing this in phases, but everything we’ve talked about would be within that original square footage,” he added.
The memorial would include a granite base statue, a 40- to 50-foot American flag, POW/MIA flag, all five service flags with emblems on pedestals and a couple of benches surrounded by a 6-inch retaining wall. The plan also includes a future sidewalk with brick pavers.
Schultz first made the proposal to the city council back on Sept. 6. At that time the council thought it was a good idea but had concerns about the losing more green space in the park. The council sent the proposal back to the Park Board. Schultz attended the Sept. 27 meeting to again outline the proposal.
City Administrator Hope Fairchild said since the council is talking about adding and updating current facilities, now is the time to make them ADA compliant.
Mayor McMurrin and the Veterans Committee will check out the sites that the mayor and Wilkening talked about.
Under staff comments, Fairchild said that one Walker resident seat is still open on the Cemetery Advisory Board. Anyone interested can contact Fairchild for more information.
She also reminded the council that the state general election is Nov. 8, and Walker residents will vote at the Fire Hall between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Later in the meeting, Mayor McMurrin said the city and area townships will meet next Monday at the Fire Hall at 7 p.m. to discuss construction of the new library as well as financial contributions to the building by said townships.
In other city business, the council:
Approved the consent agenda that included the Sept. 6 council meeting minutes; the Sept. 26 Planning Commission Board of adjustments meeting minutes; the August Zoning Administrator report; the Sept. 20 Public Works Committee meeting minutes; the Sept. 27 Park Advisory Board meeting minutes; the Sept. 20 Library Advisory Board meeting minutes; the Sept. 21 Cemetery Advisory Board meeting minutes; the Sept. 8 Walker Area Joint Fire Department Board meeting minutes; the Police Department monthly report; the Aug. 31 cash balance report; the Sept. 12 sales tax receipts; the Aug. 29 Planning Commission Board of Adjustments meeting minutes; the Aug. 23 Park Advisory Board meeting minutes; the Aug. 16 Library Advisory Board meeting minutes; the July 20 Cemetery Advisory Board meeting minutes; a thank you letter from the Walker Food Shelf for a $1,000 donation; a thank you letter from Leech Lake Chamber of Commerce for sponsoring Ethnic Fest; a letter from Minnesota Pollution Control Agency regarding the Wastewater Treatment Plan Compliance Evaluation inspection; the State payment advice for $81,285.75 for Fire State Aid, supplementary Fire State Aid and Police State Aid; payment of $3,595.58 to Core and Main for two check valve replacements; payment of $52,000 to Ulteig for Northwest Area Project Professional Services through Sept. 10; payment of $10,322.40 to Meyer Group Architecture for Library interior design and space planning consulting services; and the resignation letter from part-time Police Officer John Sorenson.
Approved transfer of second quarter Arvig franchise fees for $10,023.65 from general checking account to Street Capital Project Fund 500.
Approved transfer of $48,713.49 of local sales tax to 515 Northside Project Fund.
Approved Ambulance Building Lease Agreement between city and North Memorial Health Care to begin Jan. 1.
Approved ground lease between the city and Sawmill Cove Townhomes Association for an easement for boatslips and docks to begin Jan. 1.
Appointed General Election judges for the Nov. 8 election.
Approved $500 donation for Family Safety Network.
Approved resignation of Police Chief Wayne Tennis to take effect Dec. 31. The city is done with all interviews and will announce the new chief at the Nov. 7 meeting.
Approved a resolution for an interim use permit to renew a vacation short-term rental at 600 Eighth Street South with the stated findings of fact and conditions.
Approved a interim use permit to conduct auto sales from office space at 215 Garden Street C-2 with the stated findings of fact and conditions.
Discussed the limit of vacation short-term rentals that right now sits at 23 out of 468 homes or units in the city. The city wants it capped at 5 percent.
Discussed the new library’s interior and exterior.
Approved request by Josh Ashmore for the use of the tree-line area to the right of the staircase at the dock in the Upper City Park for a wedding Oct. 11. Set-up will take place at 10 a.m., the wedding at 4 p.m. and clean-up at 4:30 for about seven people.
Discussed rewriting the park ordinance to only allow non-profits organizations to conduct business within the city park. Fairchild is also looking at rewriting the liquor ordinance for both bringing and selling spirits in the park.
Approved paying $3,500 for staffing of the community outdoor ice rink at the Walker Area Community Center for the 2022-23 season and to include the water for the rink. The Leech Lake Hockey Association will operate the rink. Area townships will also contribute.
Approved resolution ordering preparation of report on Northwest Area Project Improvement.
