A bus crash outside of Walker the evening of Nov. 2 sent six of 15 passengers to the hospital in Bemidji with non-life threatening injuries.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol report, a 1992 Ford bus driven by Gary Matthews, 50, of Clearbrook, was southbound on Highway 371 at Front Street around 8:41 p.m.

The bus swerved to miss a vehicle that crossed the center line, then entered the right ditch and struck a tree.

The following passengers were transported to Sanford Hospital:

Jacqueline Bauer, 24; Cassandra Marie Frandrup, 29; Tara Glad, 45; Deborah Regenscheid, 62; and Katie Regenscheid, 34, all of Hastings; and Nicole Link, 29, Saint Louis Park.

Nine other women from Hastings, Minneapolis and St. Paul, were uninjured, as was the bus driver. The bus driver was wearing a seat belt, but the passengers were not. The State Patrol report indicated alcohol was not involved.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the crash.

