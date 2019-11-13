A bus crash outside of Walker the evening of Nov. 2 sent six of 15 passengers to the hospital in Bemidji with non-life threatening injuries.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol report, a 1992 Ford bus driven by Gary Matthews, 50, of Clearbrook, was southbound on Highway 371 at Front Street around 8:41 p.m.
The bus swerved to miss a vehicle that crossed the center line, then entered the right ditch and struck a tree.
The following passengers were transported to Sanford Hospital:
Jacqueline Bauer, 24; Cassandra Marie Frandrup, 29; Tara Glad, 45; Deborah Regenscheid, 62; and Katie Regenscheid, 34, all of Hastings; and Nicole Link, 29, Saint Louis Park.
Nine other women from Hastings, Minneapolis and St. Paul, were uninjured, as was the bus driver. The bus driver was wearing a seat belt, but the passengers were not. The State Patrol report indicated alcohol was not involved.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the crash.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.