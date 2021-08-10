In the spring of 2021, the Leech Lake Chamber of Commerce nominated several of its members for the Minnesota’s Best-Star Tribune Reader’s Choice awards.

With more than 300 categories, the Chamber was able to nominate many of its members. The Chamber knew  they had the best – but now it was up to all of Minnesota.  

In the end, Walker came up with nine winners!

GOLD

 Lakes Area Powersports –  Best in Powersports

Von Hanson’s Sausage Haus – Best in Butchers/Meatshop

SILVER

Hiawatha Beach Resort – Best in Resorts

Frizzell Furniture Gallery – Best in Furniture Stores

Von Hanson’s Sausage Haus  – Best Sausage/Brats

BRONZE

Resort Marine & Service –  Best Boat and Marine Dealer

Paws & Claws Rescue & Resort –  Best Animal NonProfit

Aunt Belle’s Confectionary  – Best Candy Shop

Von Hanson’s Sausage Haus  – Best Deli

 

Check out all our winners and others at https://www.votedminnesotasbest.com/

 

