In the spring of 2021, the Leech Lake Chamber of Commerce nominated several of its members for the Minnesota’s Best-Star Tribune Reader’s Choice awards.
With more than 300 categories, the Chamber was able to nominate many of its members. The Chamber knew they had the best – but now it was up to all of Minnesota.
In the end, Walker came up with nine winners!
GOLD
Lakes Area Powersports – Best in Powersports
Von Hanson’s Sausage Haus – Best in Butchers/Meatshop
SILVER
Hiawatha Beach Resort – Best in Resorts
Frizzell Furniture Gallery – Best in Furniture Stores
Von Hanson’s Sausage Haus – Best Sausage/Brats
BRONZE
Resort Marine & Service – Best Boat and Marine Dealer
Paws & Claws Rescue & Resort – Best Animal NonProfit
Aunt Belle’s Confectionary – Best Candy Shop
Von Hanson’s Sausage Haus – Best Deli
Check out all our winners and others at https://www.votedminnesotasbest.com/
