Skål Klubben Spelmanslag is a traditional Scandinavian folk orkestra, founded in 1990 and based in Nisswa, that plays “gammaldans” music of Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark on fiddles, accordion, guitar, pump organ, and double bass.
The orkestra is comprised of 14 traditional folk musicians from central Minnesota. Watch for Skål Klubben Spelmanslag in the parade at 11 a.m., after which they will perform Sept. 7 on Stage 2 near Benson’s from 1-1:45 p.m. and again from 5-5:45 p.m.
Several years ago, Skål Klubben Spelmanslag was featured in the national PBS broadcast of” “River of Song, Music on the Mississippi.” They have traveled twice to Scandinavia to take part in music festivals and learn new tunes, and have hosted many Scandinavian groups on tour in America.
The group has four recordings to their credit. Their latest was recorded in 2017 and is entitled “Skål Klubb on the Farm.”
Over the years they have performed annually at many festivals around the midwest, including past Ethnic Fest appearances. They have been regulars at the Minnesota State Fair, Nisswa-stämman in Nisswa and Nordic Fest in Decorah, Iowa.
The current roster of musicians includes
Mary Abendroth - pump organ, vocals
Abby Anderson - fiddle
Arne Anderson - fiddle, accordion
Bob Anderson - upright bass
Karin Butler - hardanger fiddle
Chuck Butler - fiddle
Kevin Doucette - fiddle
Bob Gustafson - fiddle, näverlur, kohom
Becky Heimark - fiddle
Harold Herboldt - piano accordion
Janet Hill - fiddle
Bud Larsen - hardanger fiddle
Peter Lofstrom - button accordion
Paul Wilson - fiddle, button accordion, vocals
