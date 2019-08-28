Skål Klubben Spelmanslag is a traditional Scandinavian folk orkestra, founded in 1990 and based in Nisswa, that plays “gammaldans” music of Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark on fiddles, accordion, guitar, pump organ, and double bass.

The orkestra is comprised of 14 traditional folk musicians from central Minnesota. Watch for Skål Klubben Spelmanslag in the parade at 11 a.m., after which they  will perform  Sept. 7 on Stage 2 near Benson’s from 1-1:45 p.m. and again from 5-5:45 p.m.

Several years ago, Skål Klubben Spelmanslag was featured in the national PBS broadcast of” “River of Song, Music on the Mississippi.” They have traveled twice to Scandinavia to take part in music festivals and learn new tunes, and have hosted many Scandinavian groups on tour in America.

The group has four recordings to their credit. Their latest was recorded in 2017 and is entitled “Skål Klubb on the Farm.”

Over the years they have performed annually at many festivals around the midwest, including past Ethnic Fest appearances. They have been regulars at the Minnesota State Fair, Nisswa-stämman in Nisswa and Nordic Fest in Decorah, Iowa.

The current roster of musicians includes

Mary Abendroth - pump organ, vocals

Abby Anderson - fiddle

Arne Anderson - fiddle, accordion

Bob Anderson - upright bass

Karin Butler - hardanger fiddle

Chuck Butler - fiddle

Kevin Doucette - fiddle

Bob Gustafson - fiddle, näverlur, kohom

Becky Heimark - fiddle

Harold Herboldt - piano accordion

Janet Hill - fiddle

Bud Larsen - hardanger fiddle

Peter Lofstrom - button accordion

Paul Wilson - fiddle, button accordion, vocals

