Area families are invited to the Walker Area Community Center Jan. 18 to enjoy delicious Village Square pizza and ice skate with Smokey Bear Saturday from noon to 1:30 p.m.
Bring your own ice skates or borrow a pair from the WACC for free. There will also be on-ice games and music. Smokey will also give away some items.
The event is part of the ninth annual Wildfire on Ice Hockey Tournament, an event to raise funds for the Wildland Firefighter Foundation. The Foundation supports firefighters and families when line of duty injuries or fatalities occur.
Last year the event grossed about $31,000 for the foundation. The WACC received $2,000 from raffle sales.
Visit the website for more information: www.wildfireonice.com
