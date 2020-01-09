The Grimm Family Skates with Smokey Bear art the 2019 Event
Photo Submitted

Families are invited to the Walker Area Community Center to enjoy free pizza and ice skate with Smokey Bear Jan. 18 from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Bring your own ice skates or borrow a pair from the WACC for free.  Smokey will have giveaway items, and there will be on-ice games and music.

The event is part of the ninth annual Wildfire on Ice Hockey Tournament, an event to raise funds for the Wildland Firefighter Foundation. The Foundation supports firefighters and families when line of duty injuries or fatalities occur.  

Visit the website for more information at www.wildfireonice.com

