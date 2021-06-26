Laporte’s local businesses and organizations are gearing up for a fun-filled community Independence Day celebration.
The event, sponsored by Beltrami Electric Cooperative and Paul Bunyan Communications, takes place Friday and Saturday in and around Laporte. This year’s activities have the hopes of making Laporte an Independence Day destination.
The celebration kicks off Friday with an all-day craft and flea market downtown. There are close to 70 vendors signed up so there will be something for everyone! The volleyball tournament at The Wood Shed starts at 6 p.m. and teams compete for prize money. To register a team, contact Nick at (218) 224-3856.
The Laporte-Benedict Lions Club is running a horseshoe tournament at the Laporte Fireman’s Park on County Road 39 at 6 p.m. The tournament features a blind draw for partners and cash prizes. For more information on the horseshoe tournament, contact Greg at (218) 224-2399.
The Kids’ Bike Safety Clinic is at 7 p.m. Friday at the Laporte Park Shelter with safety tips, free bike helmets and the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office will be there as well. A free movie in the park will follow the clinic at 9. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets and bug spray and sit on the hill next to the Laporte Park Shelter and enjoy Sonic the Hedgehog. Concessions will be available by the Laporte PTO.
On Saturday, the festivities start bright and early with the 5K walk/run benefiting the Lakeport Emergency Medical Responders. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. with the race at 8. Registration fee is $20.
A pancake breakfast hosted by the Laporte-Benedict Lions Club runs from 8 to 10 at the Laporte Community Bible Church, along with the all-day craft and flea market. The Soil Water Conservation District will conduct free well water nitrate testing at the Laporte Park Shelter from 8 a.m. to noon. Bring in a half cup sample of well water and have it tested while you wait.
Lakeport Fire and Rescue will host the annual open house, pork feed and silent auction at the Lakeport Fire Hall from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A fine pork dinner with all the homemade fixings will be served for a free-will donation. This event has been a crowd pleaser for years and helps raise funds for the fire department’s relief fund!
Work off the good eats at The Popple Bar and Grill’s Corn Hole Tournament! Register your team by 11 a.m. and the competition starts at noon. If you are still hungry, The Knights of Columbus will be serving up food at the Laporte Park Shelter starting at 1 p.m. with a menu including brats, burgers and hotdogs from Laporte Grocery and Meats.
As the major sponsor of the event, Beltrami Electric Cooperative will have a “boom”ing presence at the event. They will be giving boom truck bucket rides on Saturday at staggered times between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Get a bird’s-eye view of Laporte Independence Days! Plus stop by the Beltrami Electric Cooperative tent for interactive activities and a chance to win a prize.
The Laporte-Benedict Lions Club will be hosting a variety of events throughout the day, starting with the pancake breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Laporte Community Bible Church. Auctions, raffles, and more raffles are on deck for the afternoon.
Starting at 2 p.m. is the silent auction with amazing donated prizes from local businesses. Once again the Lions are sponsoring the Cow-a-Bunga cow plop raffle. The event starts at 2:30 and ends when the cow “plops” on the winning square(s) or 5 p.m., whichever comes first.
Lions Bingo looks a bit different this year with a firm start at 3 p.m. and consists of a 10-game play package for some amazing prizes. Around 8 p.m. the Lions fun peaks with the annual raffle. This year there are prizes worth almost $8,000 in value. Raffle tickets should be available throughout the event.
Local business events include the already mentioned volleyball tournament Friday night at The WoodShed and the corn hole tournament Saturday at the Popple Bar and Grill. But wait — there’s more! The Door Coffeehouse will have a bouncy house from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Stop by the Halo Salon and spin the Wheel of Prizes and check out the discount boutique. Howg’s Gas and Service will challenge your navigational skills with a treasure hunt from 3 to 6 p.m.
One of the city’s most popular Independence Day events, the kids Soap Box Derby, will start at 6 p.m. on the hill by the Laporte Community Bible Church. Cars and helmets are supplied and registration starts at 5:30 at the starting line.
No celebration is complete without live music, a parade and fireworks — and the Laporte Independence Days has it all! OliO will perform starting at 6 at the park shelter. The parade starts at 7:30 p.m. with the lineup at the Laporte School at 7.
For parade information and to register, contact Jessica Howg at (218) 760-0992. After the parade and the Lions raffle, the live entertainment continues leading up to the magnificent fireworks display at dusk sponsored by the Garfield Lake Ice Racers.
