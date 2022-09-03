PARK RAPIDS — Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning opens its fall series with Terry Smith, “My Career in Law Enforcement,” Sept. 13 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Armory Arts and Events Center.

After serving in a variety of law enforcement positions, Smith published “Code 4:  True Stories from a 37 Year Police Veteran,” in 2021. He began his career in 1966 with the Bloomington Police Department, then went on to do 30 years with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA). He worked as a uniformed officer, a long-haired undercover narcotics agent, an organized crime investigator, a SWAT commander, and a homicide detective.

