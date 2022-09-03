PARK RAPIDS — Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning opens its fall series with Terry Smith, “My Career in Law Enforcement,” Sept. 13 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Armory Arts and Events Center.
After serving in a variety of law enforcement positions, Smith published “Code 4: True Stories from a 37 Year Police Veteran,” in 2021. He began his career in 1966 with the Bloomington Police Department, then went on to do 30 years with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA). He worked as a uniformed officer, a long-haired undercover narcotics agent, an organized crime investigator, a SWAT commander, and a homicide detective.
Smith’s work as a homicide detective included work on the well-known abduction and homicide case of Julie Holmquist. During his last 17 years on the job, he ran a squad of homicide investigators for the BCA.
A recent article in the Bemidji Pioneer recounts an interview with Smith in which he notes, “I’ve always had a very excellent memory. I also kept newspaper clippings from just about every significant case I was involved in.”
In addition, the article states that Smith reached out to others involved in the cases he wrote about to make sure his recountings were as accurate as possible.
“With those three things — my memory, newspaper clippings and double-checking with other people who were there — it makes me feel like what you read in there is what happened,” Smith said.
The book “Code 4” will be available for purchase at the program and also at Beagle and Wolf Books in Park Rapids. The program is open to the public, free of charge, and handicap accessible.
