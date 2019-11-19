Walker Lion Linda Smith was recently presented the Helen Keller Award for her many years of service. The award was established in 1992 to honor a Lion who demonstrates a commitment to the Lions sight mission. Presenting the award to Smith were Walker Lion Sherry Kiisa (from left) and Lions 5m9 District Governor Cassandra Remington.
