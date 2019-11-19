Presenting the award to Linda Smith were Walker Lion Sherry Kiisa (from left) and Lions 5m9 District Governor Cassandra Remington. Photo submitted
Walker Lion Linda Smith was recently presented the Helen Keller Award for her many years of service. The award was established in 1992 to honor a Lion who demonstrates a commitment to the Lions sight mission. Presenting the award to Smith were Walker Lion Sherry Kiisa (from left) and Lions 5m9 District Governor Cassandra Remington.

