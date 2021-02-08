This wintry photo of crystalized snow on trees was taken in the Leech Lake area in January.
Photo by Terri Fierstine

This wintry photo of crystalized snow on trees was taken in the Leech Lake area in January. Hoarfrost is the deposition of ice crystals on a surface when the temperature of the surface is lower than the frost point of the surrounding air. In this process, moisture goes directly from vapor to solid, skipping the liquid phase. Hoarfrost tends to form on objects that are freely exposed to air, such as tree branches, plant stems and leaf edges.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments