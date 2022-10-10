It is with great pride that we announce the Snowflake Fundraising Campaign Project was an overwhelming success.

A vast number of businesses, churches, community organizations, Lake Associations, nonprofit organizations, and civic-minded individuals have contributed to this wonderful project.  These funds were raised by the Hackensack Game Changers “Snowflake Team” to decorate 20 newly installed decorative lampposts with beautiful, 3 foot in diameter LED seasonal decor snowflakes.

