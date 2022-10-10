It is with great pride that we announce the Snowflake Fundraising Campaign Project was an overwhelming success.
A vast number of businesses, churches, community organizations, Lake Associations, nonprofit organizations, and civic-minded individuals have contributed to this wonderful project. These funds were raised by the Hackensack Game Changers “Snowflake Team” to decorate 20 newly installed decorative lampposts with beautiful, 3 foot in diameter LED seasonal decor snowflakes.
Take a moment and admire the sparkling lights illuminating the snowflakes each evening between November and March, providing our community with an uplifting ambiance throughout the winter months.
As a nonprofit, our organization’s mission is to enhance our surroundings and contribute to the growth of a prosperous business community. We live in a time when Hackensack is experiencing a growing pride in its civic commitment, and it is a great time to get involved in so many exciting plans that reflect the love for our community. It was a pleasure to be part of this special project. Thank you so much to everyone who contributed.
$2,000
Hackensack Lions Club
$1,000
Hackensack American Legion, Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary and HLACF
$625
Members of Northwoods Arts Council
$500
Betty Thomas, Terry and Wendy Voigt, Barbara and Rickie Palmateer, Steven and Erin Adams, Hackensack Lumber and Hardware, Swanson’s Bait and Tackle, FNB North, Elizabeth (Polly) Fahr Bloomingdale, St. Paul Lutheran Trust Fund, Birch Lake Assoc., and Southside Fuel Plus
Under $500
Sacred Heart CCW, Robert Kriebs Trust, Lisa and Jim Tuller, Thomas and Mary Slagle, Lolene and Thomas Jones, Karl and Kirsten Fox, Lisa and Brian Van Vickle, and Kimberly Carlander, Wayne and Angela Osatiuk, Debra Kay Dunstone, Owl’s Nest, Ten Mile Lake Association, Big Deep Lake Assoc., Stony Lake Association, Dan and Sue Eikenberry, Mark’s Market, Boutique By the Beach, Red River Flags, Happy Pizza, Maggie McGill, Rendezvous Brewing and Nistler Flooring.
