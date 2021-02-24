A 70-year-old Albany man was injured Saturday afternoon in a snowmobile crash in the Paul Bunyan State Forest in Thorpe Township.
Hubbard County Sheriff Cory Aukes said the sheriff’s office received a report at 4:40 p.m. of a snowmobile crash on the Steamboat Forest Road, 2 miles east of Hubbard County Road 91. Deputies and medical staff responded to the scene with Nevis First Responders arriving first to locate the injured victim down a steep hill after he was thrown from his machine.
The investigation showed that William Scepaniak was operating his 2019 Arctic Cat snowmobile eastbound on the Steamboat Forest Road when he lost control of his machine. The snowmobile went down a steep ditch where it then struck a tree.
Scepaniak was complaining of head, back and leg pain and had to be extricated up the steep hill. Hubbard First Responders used a rescue sled to transport the injured party to a North Memorial Ambulance. The ambulance then transported to an awaiting helicopter that flew Scepaniak to a St. Cloud hospital.
The incident is being investigated by the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office.
