Balsam Moon Preserve of rural Pine River teams with the Minnesota Renewable Energy Society (MRES) and the American Solar Energy Society (ASES) in support of the world’s largest grassroots solar event by participating in the 26th Annual National Solar Tour.
The National Solar Tour, Saturday and Sunday, offers both on-site and virtual tours. Participants will be able to view solar tour videos on-line from all across the country, and some sites are also hosting in-person tours.
This is Balsam Moon Preserve’s sixth year participating in the tour and will host both a virtual tour and an on-site tour both days from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The site features: energy efficient upgrades; commercial solar thermal furnace since 2009; homemade passive solar furnace on garage since 2020; ground mount solar electric array since 2011; energy efficient upgrades to home; alternative building techniques; integrated systems; Electric Vehicle passive; Deep Winter Solar Greenhouse since 2019. The virtual tour of this site is available via the MRES website: mnrenewables.org/sustainability-tour
The MRES Sustainability Tour, hosted by Minnesota Renewable Energy Society, showcases homes and businesses that feature solar installations, energy storage solutions, water-saving landscapes and much more. Take the tour — online and/or in-person — and hear solar-adopters share their planning and installation experiences first-hand. Learn about the cost-savings of sustainable practices and choices to fit your needs.
The ASES self-guided National Solar Tours have attracted more than 150,000 people in 49 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. National Solar Tours afford participants the direct perspectives of homeowners and installers about the costs, processes and economic and environmental benefits of going solar. The National Solar Tour also gives you a glimpse at how a variety of solar systems look in and around structures with different architectural styles. You can access tours across the nation via the ASES website: ases.org/tour/
Balsam Moon Preserve is a non-profit organization with an emerging Vision of Peace, Sustainability and Renewal in Partnership with Earth, Spirit, and People. Activities and workshops are available for shared learning, there are walking trails, a labyrinth in the woods, hospitality, simple accommodations for overnight visits/retreats, and more as they continue to develop and grow.
Whether you’re new to the idea of going solar, or you’re a solar homeowner interested in seeing how others have adapted solar technology, the National Solar Tour and MRES Sustainability Tour are free and a pressure-free way to learn more.
