As part of the 2019 National Solar Tour on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be several “solar open houses” in the Cass County in Backus, Hackensack, Jenkins, Pequot Lakes and Pine River.
These solar open houses are informal “meet and greet” sessions at the solar homeowners’ home and provide an opportunity for other homeowners who might be considering going solar to see solar energy at work and ask questions about the process of installing your own solar collectors. Each site will feature a different style of collector — some are rooftop systems, others are ground mounted or dual purpose “solar sheds.”
