Seasonal lake home

6.93 kW, “Solar shed,” Wolf Track Energy, 1835 E. Ponto Lake Rd. (includes 2 other neighboring sites), Backus, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Small Farm

Ground mount, also solar well. Wolf Track Energy, 2048 Agate Ln NW, Solway, Oct 5-6, 2 to 6 p.m.

Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort

40 kW, ground mount, REAL Solar,2949 State 371 NW, Hackensack, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Alpaca Farm

10 kW; ground mount; REAL Solar, 35456 Co Rd 15, Jenkins, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

8 kW, ground mount, Mouli Engineering (SolarPod); DIY-installed, 33689 Winnamakee Shores Road, Pequot Lakes, noon to 4 p.m.

Rural Renewable Energy Alliance (installer company)

3963 8th St. SW, Backus, 10 a.m. to p.m.

Solar heated greenhouse

3148 Bungo Creek Lane SW, Pine River, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Rural residence

Ground mount, Wolf Track Energy, 15602 Danson Rd, Grand Rapids. Note: Oct. 6 only, 2 to 4 p.m.

For exact open house addresses and times, go to the national map at https://www.nationalsolartour.org/map/  and type in your town+MN and select “ “open houses.” Once the pages have loaded, click a site to see photos and more info.

