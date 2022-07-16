Love pilsners, German Helles or darker American lagers? How about having your pup at your side while you indulge in your favorite drink?
Sidewalk Dog is barking up a tree to tell the world some great news! Its 2022-2023 Sidewalk Dog Minneapolis-St Paul Dog-Friendly Brewery Pass is out! Tails are wagging ‘cause it’s so awesome: for $30 you get 47 free beers at 33 breweries across the Twin Cities and 14 in outstate Minnesota.
This year’s pass is different than past years, because now 14 breweries outside the metro area are also part of the fun. That means you and your pup can road trip to breweries all over the state! Of course, your furry friend can’t drink, but they can enjoy a free bag of high protein biscuits from Acana that comes with each pass. Don’t drink? Not a problem, you can substitute non-alcoholic drinks!
Portage Brewing Company in Walker is one of 14 Greater Minnesota breweries (for roadtrippin’ with Rover!). The others are Beaver Island Brewing Company, Canal Park Brewing Company, Giesenbräu Bier Co., Imminent Brewing, Klockow Brewing Company, Pawprint Brewery, Rapids Brewing Company, Revelation Ale Works, Schell’s Brewery, Snarky Loon Brewing Company, Talking Waters Brewing Company, Third Street Brewhouse and Wild State Cider.
33 Twin Cities breweries
Alloy Brewing Company, Arbeiter Brewing Company, Bad Weather Brewing Company, Bauhaus Brew Labs, Bent Brewstillery, Big Wood Brewery, Broken Clock Brewing Co-op, Elm Creek Brewing, Excelsior Brewing Co., FINNEGANS Brew Co., Forgotten Star Brewing Co., Fulton, HeadFlyer Brewing, Lupulin Brewing, Minneapolis Cider Co., Nine Mile Brewing, OMNI Brewing, Pryes Brewing Company, Saint Paul Brewing, Schram Haus Brewery, Shakopee Brewhall, Surly Brewing Co., Thor’s Hard Cider, Uncommon Loon, Union 32 Craft House, Urban Growler Brewing Company, Utepils Brewing, Wabasha Brewing Company, Waldmann Brewery, Wicked Wort, Wild Mind Ales, Wooden Hill Brewing, and Wooden Ship Brewing Company.
Five percent of all sales goes directly to Animal Humane Society, the largest animal welfare nonprofit in the Upper Midwest. If you’re interested in finding more about the breweries featured in this year’s pass, Ali Jarvis, CEO of Sidewalk Dog, is available for interviews to give you the scoop!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.