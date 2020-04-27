The recent election of Gavin Peterson as Hackensack Fire and Rescue’s new fire chief saw a unique hand-off of responsibilities — from father to son.
Gavin, a firefighter for nearly 18 years, succeeds his dad, Tony Peterson, who decided to step down as chief after eight years. This will be Tony’s 40th year as a firefighter.
“I’m realizing ... it’s time to start a new chapter in my life and open a position for a younger and stronger person to serve their community,” Tony remarked. “For the time being, I will continue as a department member, available to assist in any way.”
Being a volunteer firefighter is definitely a family tradition. Jack Peterson, Tony’s dad and Gavin’s grandpa, was on the department. Tony’s wife and Gavin’s mom, Dawn, is an EMT and the department’s secretary. Gavin’s sister Donnea is an EMT and brother Dane is a firefighter.
Gavin says watching his dad and taking his advice, plus the encouragement of other mentors, is making the transition easy. He remembers how he and his brothers would ride next to their dad in the fire truck during training exercises, or hear their mom saying, “EMT call, boys, time to go.”
“Those are some of my early memories. I [also] would not be on the department without the support of my wife Becca and our four kids.”
In 2019 Gavin was appointed to the State Fire Board by Gov. Tim Walz, representing the state’s volunteer firefighters. The board determines how government-allocated training funds are dispersed statewide.
About two years ago, Gavin cross-trained as an EMR and plans to further his medical training and become an EMT.
No cross-training for dad, though.
“Can’t stand the sight of any blood but my own!” jokes Tony.
With 29 members, Hackensack Fire and Rescue is unique in many ways. In 2005, the Hackensack Fire Department (which dates back to the 1920s) and Hackensack First Response Team (established in 1975) joined forces in a friendly merger, to better serve the residents of Hackensack and eight townships that compose the primary service area.
The department also is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit entity, separate from the city of Hackensack.
Another unique feature is that merged department includes 10 women; nine are EMTs and one, a paramedic. Five have now cross-trained as firefighters. In 2018, six firefighters also cross-trained as emergency medical responders.
According to 2018 and 2019 statistics, Hackensack Fire and Rescue stays busy: In 2018 there were 249 EMS calls and in 2019, 240. For 2018 and 2019, there were 31 fire calls each year.
Over the past 20 years, Tony has seen “enormous improvements” in personal protective equipment, trucks, rescue equipment, training techniques and communications.
“I remember responding to fires ‘back in the day,’ when we got called to a fire by the continuous ring on our home phones. The fire truck didn’t have a garage, so we had to fill the tender truck with water before responding!
“In 1985, we built the fire hall we now have and needless to say, our response times greatly improved — with our trucks always full of water and ready to go!”
Being a firefighter “was a job I made time for every day. Some days, it was 15 minutes; some days, hours; which does not include additional required training hours, business meeting and work nights, and more.”
Gavin notes that the COVID-19 pandemic has already changed and will continue to change how Hackensack Fire and Rescue operates, trains and responds.
“There have already been big changes in procedures, from going on calls, personal protective equipment, radio communications, who should or shouldn’t be responding to calls, risk factors — and finding the proper balance in it all.”
Despite the challenges, risks and uncertainties, both father and son agree on the importance of what they do.
“Serving on Fire and Rescue is immensely satisfying, rewarding and an outstanding way to honorably serve your community and surrounding townships,” Tony declares.
“I don’t think the public realizes how much time volunteers commit to their department; it’s hundreds of hours a year,” Gavin adds. “I find it a very humbling and difficult job. You are seeing your neighbors on the worst days of their lives — and they are looking to you for answers.”
