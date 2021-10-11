The Walker Public Library announces a partnership with singer, songwriter and musician Kristi Kellogg to provide songwriting workshops this fall.
Kellogg has a lifetime of experience as a musician, including professional songwriting for Criterion Music in Nashville. She has performed all over the country as a solo artist and as part of the Kellogg Duo with her husband, Jeff.
She is originally from Kentucky, but she and Jeff recently settled in Walker. She is looking forward to bringing her knowledge and experience to our community.
“After I wrote my first song at 12 years old, I knew what I wanted to do for the rest of my life — be a songwriter, singer and musician,” Kristi said. “It truly happened and now I want to share my 45-year journey with others and pass on what I’ve learned.”
Kristi is offering two eight-week songwriting workshops this fall. Youth ages 10 to 15 will meet from 6 to 7 p.m. starting Monday and adults ages 16 and up will meet on Thursdays starting Oct. 21 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Workshops will be held at the library located at 100 Highland Avenue NW in the lower level of American National Bank.
To register for a workshop, call the library at (218) 547-1019 or email walker@krls.org by Oct. 15.
The songwriting workshops are funded by the Legacy Amendment which dedicates funds to preserve Minnesota arts and cultural heritage.
