Walker Sons of Norway welcomes Linda Nordlund from Clearbrook, who will give a picture show and travelogue of Travel to Iceland, Sweden, and Norway at Hope Lutheran Church in Walker Oct. 20 at 7 p.m.
Come see some of Iceland, Sweden, and Norway’s top attractions from the world’s most spectacular fjords and stunning coastal scenery to historic old towns and the best in modern architecture. Experience Iceland’s geothermal grounds and gigantic waterfalls.
See Stockholm, the capital of Sweden and a city built on 14 islands. Enjoy famous Gamla Stan “Old Town” known for its characteristics of a medieval city with narrow lanes reminding you of ancient times where seaman carried their goods. Traveling in the countryside gives you a touch of northern Minnesota with hills, forests, and some farmland.
Audience members will also see Norway by way of trains, buses, ferries, and the Hurtigruten (the world famous mail, cargo, and passenger ship that sails up the fjord lined coastline). The virtual visit includes the charming cities of Oslo, Stavanger, Bergen, and Trondheim with their top attractions: Vigeland Sculpture Park, Oil Museum, Stave churches, Opera House, and the famous City Hall, where the annual Nobel Peace Prize is awarded, and many more attractions.
A highlight is seeing where many of northern Minnesota residents had immigrated from and why they settled where they did. What an enriching culture that truly made a big impact in many of our lives in this area.
The free program open to the public with treats and coffee afterwards.
