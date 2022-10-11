Walker Sons of Norway welcomes Linda Nordlund from Clearbrook, who will give a picture show and travelogue of Travel to Iceland, Sweden, and Norway at Hope Lutheran Church in Walker Oct. 20 at 7 p.m.

Come see some of Iceland, Sweden, and Norway’s top attractions from the world’s most spectacular fjords and stunning coastal scenery to historic old towns and the best in modern architecture. Experience Iceland’s geothermal grounds and gigantic waterfalls.

