The Walker Sons of the American Legion will be selling raffle tickets for a fundraiser called “Let’s Go Fishing!”
Tickets at $10 each are available from any SAL member. The drawing will be held July 2 at 7 p.m. at the Walker American Legion. Proceeds go for scholarships and veteran causes.
First prize is a half day guided fishing trip on Leech Lake for up to three people, on open water or ice, and a two-day, one night stay at one of three Anderson Family Resorts: Grand Vu Lodge, Pine Point Resort or South Shore Resort.
Second prize is a half day guided fishing trip on Leech Lake for up to three people, on open water or ice. (Trips expire one year from the date of the raffle.)
Third prize is an Arrowhead Tackle package.
Guide services and fish cleaning will be donated and provided by Austin Michaud of the Leech Lake Guide Team.
Only 300 raffle tickets will be sold, so get yours soon before they sell out, from any SAL member.
