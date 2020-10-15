For the fifth year in a row, Sourcewell has earned the Achievement of Excellence in Procurement (AEP) Award by the National Procurement Institute, Inc.
Sourcewell was the only organization in the state of Minnesota to achieve this honor in 2019 and again in 2020.
Public and nonprofit agencies earn the AEP Award by demonstrating a commitment to procurement excellence. This annual program recognizes procurement organizations that embrace innovation, professionalism, productivity, leadership, and e-Procurement.
Sourcewell Procurement Lead Analyst Kim Austin explained that the AEP Award validates organizations that have held themselves to the highest standards in public procurement. The overall criteria throughout the AEP application measures qualities important to a successful procurement department.
To earn the award each year, the AEP program encourages not only the development of excellence, but also the push for continued improvement.
“Our procurement team works each day to improve our processes,” Austin says. “Receiving the AEP Award affirms that the hard work, and continued pursuit for excellence, shows in our processes and procedures.”
This year, 188 organizations were recognized for excellence in procurement, including:
• Forty counties
• Sixty-nine cities
• Fifteen higher education agencies
• Twenty-two school districts
• Thirty-four special districts
• Five state agencies
• Three additional organizations
This is the 25th year NPI has recognized organizations with the annual AEP Award. A complete list of recipients can be found at npiconnection.org/aep
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.