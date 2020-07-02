For the third time since 2016, Sourcewell has been named a Top 150 Workplace in Minnesota by the Star Tribune. This also marks the fifth consecutive year Sourcewell has been honored as a Top Workplace in Minnesota.
The annual designation process recognizes the most progressive Minnesota companies or organizations with a staff of 50 or more and is based on employee opinions measuring engagement, organizational health, and satisfaction.
Over 3,000 companies were invited to participate, and the analysis included responses from more than 76,000 employees. The rankings in the Star Tribune Top 150 Workplaces are based on survey information collected by Energage, an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention.
“What makes this honor so great is that it’s based upon employee feedback,” said Sourcewell Executive Director and CEO Dr. Chad Coauette. “Sure, it’s great to be told by other organizations that you’re doing a good job; but when the accolades come from within — when it’s your own staff that are saying ‘this is a great place to work,’ — then, it’s more special than you can ever imagine.”
Sourcewell, headquartered in Staples, Minn., is a self-sustaining government organization, partnering with education, government, and nonprofits to boost student and community success. Created in 1978 as one of Minnesota’s nine service cooperatives, Sourcewell offers training and shared services to central-Minnesota members. Throughout North America, the organization offers a cooperative purchasing program with more than 400 awarded suppliers on contract.
Sourcewell currently has 253 employees, including at its sister organization Sourcewell Technology, based in St. Paul.
The 2020 Top Workplaces list was published online June 24 and names Sourcewell No. 15 out of 50 in the midsize organization rankings. A complete list of those selected is available at the Star Tribune website and will also be published in the Star Tribune Top Workplaces special section.
