Sourcewell has been named seventh in the 2021 Top 10 Midsize Employers in the state of Minnesota by the Star Tribune.
The list, released to the public June 16, included Sourcewell among Minnesota’s Top 175 Workplaces. This is the sixth year Sourcewell has been named to the top workplace list and the fourth year the organization has landed within the top 150.
The rankings in the Star Tribune Top Workplaces are based on the results of an employee survey. The annual survey measures engagement, organizational health, and job satisfaction. Over 76,000 employees at Minnesota public, private, and nonprofit organizations participated in the survey.
Sourcewell Executive Director and CEO Chad Coauette said 99 percent of Sourcewell staff participated in this year’s survey.
“The reason I’m so proud of this honor is because it’s based solely on feedback from our team members,” Coauette said. “The continued recognition has put Sourcewell in a position as a top-tier employer in the state of Minnesota.”
Sourcewell currently employs 204 individuals.
Coauette said Sourcewell and its staff create a strong sense of culture and continue to attract and retain hardworking, service-minded individuals.
“Let’s face it; the last year was tough for everyone,” Coauette said. “Organizations faced many unique challenges. We asked a lot of our employees and they delivered. That’s what makes this year’s achievement even more special.”
The 2021 Top Workplaces list is available at the Star Tribune website and was published in the Star Tribune Top Workplaces special section June 20.
Sourcewell, headquartered in Staples, Minn., is a self-sustaining government organization, partnering with education, government, and nonprofits to boost student and community success. Created in 1978 as one of Minnesota’s nine service cooperatives, Sourcewell offers training and shared services to central Minnesota members. Throughout North America, the organization offers a cooperative purchasing program with more than 400 awarded suppliers on contract.
To see job openings and learn how to join the Sourcewell team, visit https://www.sourcewell-mn.gov/careers
