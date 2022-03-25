Preparations are underway for the ziigwan (spring) fishing season on lakes and rivers across the Ceded Territory.
While Ojibwe harvesters tune-up fishing boats, sharpen spears, and sew nets, Great Lakes Indian Fish & Wildlife Commission (GLIFWC) conservation wardens and harvest monitoring teams are drawing up plans to canvass public boat landings and patrol on the water following ice-out.
“The spring treaty fishing season is among the most highly regulated, highly enforced harvest activities in the region,” said Adam McGeshick, GLIFWC Chief Conservation Warden. GLIFWC conservation wardens serve in treaty-ceded territories across large swaths of Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota. “In addition to protecting natural resources, GLIFWC wardens are very much attuned to public safety and harassment issues.”
Last month, the Mille Lacs County District Attorney’s Office announced charges against Colin James Louvar stemming from an incident during the 2021 season. Louvar faces three charges including felony harassment with aggravated violations for screaming racially-tinged profanities at a Red Cliff Ojibwe family fishing on Lake Mille Lacs. According to the Statement of Probable Cause, Louvar yelled that Ojibwe people were “killing all of our fish,” and told the boaters to “come up here and I’ll kill all of you” from an east shore residence. Louvar went on to pull down his pants and expose himself to the Ojibwe fishing party, which included a 13-year-old, while others on the shoreline threw various objects at the family. Portions of the episode were recorded on cell phone video.
GLIFWC Conservation Warden Gale Smith and deputies from the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office responded to the east shore residence, preventing the situation from escalating, and assisted the victims and their family members.
“Overall, GLIFWC’s Conservation Law Enforcement Division maintains excellent working relationships with law enforcement agencies throughout the Ceded Territories,” McGeshick said. “Together, we hope to help create an atmosphere where tribal members can fish, hunt, and gather without worry or apprehension.”
Springtime Ojibwe spearing and netting seasons are short — running for a few weeks after winter ice leaves inland waters in the Ceded Territory. During that brief window, tribal members harvest fish including walleye, muskellunge, northern pike, and perch to feed extended families over the year ahead.
GLIFWC provides conservation law enforcement and biological services as part of co-managing natural resources with state and federal partners. Through a collaborative management process, GLIFWC participates in fish population surveys throughout the year. Safe harvest numbers are established annually and both tribal and state quotas are set for respective seasons. While states estimate how many fish anglers take home, each fish taken by Ojibwe spearers is documented by creel teams overseen by GLIFWC wardens. It’s a precise monitoring system, providing the exact numbers of fish taken.
If faced with a harassment situation, GLIFWC encourages tribal harvesters to follow the Four C’s. The Four C’s stand for Create Distance, Confirm your Location, Call 911, and Check in with GLIFWC. Report harvester harassment on the non-emergency GLIFWC enforcement line (715) 685-2113. For more information on harassment see glifwc.org/Events/Four.Cs.Document.pdf
