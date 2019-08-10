Mark your calendars for some extra special events at the Walker Public Library in August and September!
Steamroller Art is coming back Aug. 21 from noon to 4 p.m. Create your own unique piece of art by designing and constructing a stamp, inking it, and laying it out for an actual steamroller to roll over it! Your finished product will be large and ready to frame. Stop in anytime between noon and 3:30 p.m. to begin your project. This event is for all ages, though children will need assistance.
The library will host a special End-of-Summer/Back-to-School Storytime Aug. 28 at 10:30 a.m. at the library and again on Aug. 29 at 11 a.m. at the Green Scene Farmer’s Market. Kids of all ages are welcome.
Everett Smithson from The Everett Smithson Band will be back at the library Aug. 30 from 2-3 p.m. He will impress us with his bluesy rock style and teach us how to play along with him. Everett will bring us all quality harmonicas to keep. This event is for ages 5 to 95.
Jill and Deane Johnson are local authors who write the “Little Minnesota” books. Their newest book, “Little Minnesota in World War II,” will be the topic of discussion at the library Sept. 11 at 4 p.m. For more information about Jill and Deane and their story go to www.littleminnesota.org
All of these programs are free to the public. For more information call the Walker Public Library at (218) 547-1019, like us on Facebook, or come on down to the library.
