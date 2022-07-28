Northwoods Art and Book Festival-goers will have the opportunity to schedule a free 15-minute one-on-one consultation with book coach and author Kim Hruba of Red Shoes Writing Solutions from 12:30 to 3 p.m.
Slots are limited. Any remaining slots will be available on a first-come, first-served basis the morning of the festival at the author’s table set-up at Union Congregational Church.
Hruba is a writer, developmental editor and book coach. She publishes Hackensack’s newsletter, Lucette’s Gazette, is editor and contributor to the anthology Cornerstones & Keystones: Solid Foundations for Success in Business and Life, and is the author of the romantic comedy “Elevator Girl.” She recently completed the Author Accelerator book coaching certification program for fiction and has a Poynter ACES Certificate in Editing. Her work has appeared in the Roseau-Warroad Visitor Guides, Warroad Pioneer, The Growler, Let’s Play Hockey and blogs weekly about her family adventures with five kids, four cats and home brewing Czech husband. She is also a three-time arts grant recipient. When she’s not writing, Hruba is organizing writing retreats across northern Minnesota.
The Festival will be held Aug. 13, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Lake Avenue East, in downtown Hackensack.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.