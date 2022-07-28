Kim Hruba
Photo submitted

Northwoods Art and Book Festival-goers will have the opportunity to schedule a free 15-minute one-on-one consultation with book coach and author Kim Hruba of Red Shoes Writing Solutions from 12:30 to 3 p.m.

Receive immediate feedback on your writing and/or writing project with some suggestions for moving forward in the writing process. Sign-up in advance is encouraged by going to https://calendly.com/kimhruba/art-book-festival-1-on-1-book-coaching-consultation or send an email request to kim@redshoeswriting.com

