The weather couldn’t have been better for the 43rd annual Camp Confidence Special Olympics Winter Carnival held recently in Brainerd on East Gull Lake.

With more than 400 athletes, there was a variety of events for everyone to enjoy — tubing, face painting, petting zoo, snow shoeing, fishing, broom hockey, bean bag throw, bonfire and hot cocoa.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments