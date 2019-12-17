The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-Nevis Special Olympians participated in the state bowling competition held at Jacks Lanes in Brainerd.

Athletes bowled on one of three days at the state-wide event.

Upcoming events will be swimming in Bemidji, and Track and Field in Pillager May 13.

For more information or questions, contact Ginny Petersen at (218) 252-0142.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments