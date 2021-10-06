The first time Special Olympics ATV Ride hosted by Stompin’ Grounds in Akeley Sept. 25 finished as a complete success.
Forty-nine registered participants, along with many volunteers, sponsors, donors, and partners all put together their time and efforts to make this event complete with heart, soul and positivity to show their support of the athletes of Special Olympics throughout the entire State of Minnesota. It was heartwarming to see just how much everyone involved cared by doing the very best at what they do best.
The event started off Sept. 24 at the Stompin’ Grounds with a pre-registration celebration. This included a performance by The Bird Dog Band. The Bird Dog Band will continue their support by performing at the celebratory conclusion of the Special Olympics/Northland 300 Snowmobile Event Jan. 22 from 9 to 11 p.m. at Chase on the Lake. The public is encouraged to attend.
The next morning the riders, in addition to volunteer trail guides and sweepers and with many of the public supporters, were all set to kick off this inaugural event. The Torch of Hope was carried in by athlete Ashlea Karkula and the Cauldron representing this as an “official” event for Special Olympics was lit. The National Anthem was performed by 9-year-old Lainie Hauser.
A $1,000 check was presented to the event by the Walker American Legion, and the Walker American Legion also brought their historical black powder cannon to announce the official start of the Ride.
Upon return a delicious lunch was donated and served by the Stompin’ Grounds, followed by raffle prizes, provided by the generosity of many local vendors…all in support of the athletes of Special Olympics Minnesota.
“A sincere thanks for absolutely everything that was donated, to all who participated, sponsored and volunteered for this event,” the committee said. “The success of this event was because of you and your role and is sincerely appreciated. No matter what you did, it did not go unnoticed. You helped make a difference in the lives of all persons with intellectual disabilities.”
Special Olympics is looking forward to making the 2022 Special Olympics/Northland 300 ATV Ride both bigger and better. Watch for the 2022 dates. If you wish to donate or be a future sponsor of this event, contact Kathy Karkula at (612) 840-9660 or karkulak300@icloud.com
