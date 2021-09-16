Special Olympics Minnesota will be partnering with The Stompin’ Grounds in Akeley to hold its first annual ATV Ride Saturday to benefit the athletes of Special Olympics throughout the State of Minnesota.
This event is open to all ATV Riders at $40/driver and $30/per passenger. Children under 12 ride free.
Preregistration will take place Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Stompin’ Grounds, along with live music to be provided by the Bird Dogs Band from 6 to 8 for the public to enjoy.
The ride itself will take place Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Stompin’ Grounds with an opening ceremony. Athletes from Special Olympics will be carrying in the Flame of Hope and light the cauldron to officially begin the start of this event. Teams will begin to be flagged off at 9:30. The public is encouraged to participate or to attend in the beginning of what will hopefully be the first of many years in this inaugural event.
Following the conclusion of the ride, all participants will be served a light lunch and a short program that will include recognition and raffles.
Ways you can help make this a success:
• Donate a prize for the Raffle/Silent Auction
• Come out to cheer on the participants
• Volunteer to help serve lunch upon their return around 2 p.m.
• Purchase a $5 raffle ticket
This event is organized by the volunteer snowmobilers of the Northland 300. The Northland 300 is a five-day snowmobile event that is a signature event of Special Olympics Minnesota. This event will hold its 34th annual Snowmobile Fundraiser in Walker, Jan. 19-23. To date, this event has raised in excess of $5 million to support the Athletes of Special Olympics Minnesota.
For information on participation, sponsorship opportunities beginning at $100, prize donation, etc., contact Kathy Karkula at (612) 840-9660 or karkulak300@icloud.com
The Northland 300 holds various activities throughout the year for the public to participate in. Please call to see the volunteer opportunities that are available.
Special Olympic Athletes Oath: “ Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt!”
