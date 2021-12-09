The 34th annual running of the Special Olympics Signature Snowmobile fundraiser is gearing up for its first time in Walker Jan. 19-23.
The event will be hosted by Chase on the Lake. The highlights of this event are open to the public and include:
• Opening Ceremony: Jan. 20 in front of Chase on the Lake, beginning at 9 a.m. This will include a parade in by the snowmobile participants of the event, welcome by Mayor Annie McMurrin, Lighting of the Cauldron by Special Olympic Athletes, a Blessing of the Sleds, and an official start of the event by the American Legion’s Cannon.
• Live Band and Dance: Jan. 22 from 9 to 11 p.m. in the ballroom of Chase on the Lake by The Bird Dogs. Cost to the public is $10. All funds raised go to the local team of Special Olympics. The Bird Dogs are a gold medal sponsor of the Northland 300/Special Olympics Minnesota.
The public is cordially invited and encouraged to attend the above festivities and join in the support of the Athletes of Special Olympics. Questions can be directed to Kathy Karkula at (6120 840-9660.
