ST. PAUL — A special legislative session began Monday that will address police reform and accountability, and passing a robust bonding bill.
“I am asking Republicans and Democrats in the Legislature to work together on the urgent matters Minnesotans expect them to tackle this summer,” said Gov. Tim Walz. “Our state had a trying few months, and we need the Legislature to rise to the occasion and get things done to help Minnesotans rebuild and recover. Give me a bill to sign on police accountability and reform and let’s work together to build a stronger, more equitable economy by investing in local jobs and projects across the state.”
As they did last session, Gov. Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan support the recommendations on police reform and accountability that were introduced by the Minnesota People of Color and Indigenous (POCI) Caucus and the Attorney General’s Police-Involved Deadly Force Encounters Working Group. The proposals support use of force reform; greater police oversight; community healing; and prosecutorial, investigatory, and training reform.
The governor’s plan to build a strong and equitable economy will include his bonding proposal, the Local Jobs and Projects Plan, which will revitalize infrastructure across the state and create good-paying jobs. Gov. Walz will also continue to work with partners at the community, local, state and federal level to provide assistance for businesses impacted by the events in Minneapolis and St. Paul following the death of George Floyd.
