Gaylene Spolarich, an Indigenous woman seeking the Democratic-Farmer- Labor (DFL) party endorsement for the upcoming Congressional election in Minnesota’s District 8, has received the endorsement of the Native Peoples Caucus of the DFL.
Following 25 years of Tribal government experience with the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe and two terms as a city council member in Palisade, Spolarich says she is ready to bring her expertise to the national level. Vulnerable children and families, clean water for northern Minnesota, and green jobs are among her top priorities.
Volunteers for Spolarich’s grassroots campaign have noted the level of excitement that they’ve seen for Spolarich’s candidacy from community members who were previously disengaged from the political process.
“We represent underserved communities,” said Colin Cash, a volunteer for the campaign. “We need more delegates, more mayors, more county board members, more congressional district leaders. It is inspiring to a lot of native communities to see what we are capable of. Our voice counts and we vote!”
Spolarich and her team know that the DFL will be seeking to endorse the strongest possible DFL candidate to face incumbent Pete Stauber (R) in the general election Nov. 3.
“I’m honored that the Native Peoples Caucus has recognized through this endorsement the leadership I will provide for our district,” Spolarich said.
The DFL endorsement process, which began with precinct caucuses, has now been changed to eliminate the traditional face-to-face local and Congressional District 8 conventions. Both have been replaced by email-based balloting, and the campaign will be working intensely with internet-based communications through Spolarich’s website, Facebook page and email.
