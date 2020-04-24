PALISADE — Gaylene Spolarich, a candidate for the DFL endorsement in Congressional District 8, has announced a re-dedication of her campaign.
“With all of the changes resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, our workers and volunteers have new and pressing family-related tasks,” said Spolarich. “As an essential service provider, I also have responsibilities that have taken priority over the campaign.
“However, the same pandemic and its consequences have redoubled our understanding and dedication to the needs of the people in our district and the need to have a competent and knowledgeable Congressperson who supports their interests and not those of Wall Street.”
The DFL endorsement process, which began with precinct caucuses, has now been changed to eliminate the traditional face-to-face local and CD 8 conventions. Both have been replaced by email-based balloting, and the campaign will be working intensely with internet-based communications through Spolarich’s website, Facebook page and emails.
Connie K. of Lutsen recently expressed her enthusiasm for an upcoming virtual town hall. “I’m looking forward to listening to Gaylene’s vision for the district at her upcoming online town hall.”
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/279664693448720/ or https://www.spolarichforcongress.com/
