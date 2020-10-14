It’ll be a “Spook-Tastic Week” throughout Walker Oct. 26-30, with Halloween themed activities for all ages.
Oct. 26: Downtown businesses decorate storefronts
Oct. 27: National Bat Week Trivia Challenge
Oct. 28: Share your recipes for pumpkins and witches’ brew
Oct. 29: Share Halloween costume selfies on Facebook
Oct. 30: Carve a pumpkin to be displayed downtown, then vote for your favorite. Prizes will be awarded in three categories: business, under age 12 and 12 and older.
Call or email the Leech Lake Chamber to get an entry number and find out which store will be displaying your pumpkin.
Register by calling 547-1313 or email to info@leech-lake.com
Then vote online Oct. 30 at the Leech Lake Chamber Facebook.
In your spare time, remember to carve out some time to shop local!
