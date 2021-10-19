Tree seedling sales at the State Forest Nursery for spring 2022 areis now open.
The Tree Seedling Price List webpage at https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/forestry/nursery/pricelist.html has current information on available seedlings. You can place an order by sending an email to mnforestnursery.dnr@state.mn.us or leaving a voicemail message at (800) 657-3767. Be sure to list the species and quantities you want to order, along with a call back phone number. Do not provide credit card information at this time. Orders are filled on a first-come, first-serve basis. Due to weather conditions over the past two years and labor challenges, there is a limited supply of seedlings and no transplants. If certain species are on your planting list this year, plan to place your order soon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.